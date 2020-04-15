LCSO managers get pay raises

Yon added, “It has long been known at the Sheriff’s Office that if you take a promotion to captain, you are going to take a pay cut.”

Yon said he started the process of adjusting pay scales a year ago, cutting the deficit of upper management salaries from $9,000 to about $5,000 a year.

Yon said the average captain’s salary in Fiscal Year 2018 was $96,000, while for lieutenants, including overtime pay, it was $101,000.

“It is clear this is an issue with pay equity,” Yon said. “We still have some ground to make up. Adjusting a captain from range 22 to range 42 will increase their salary just enough to get their averages above the lieutenant’s average salary.”

Yon said the move will add $40,000 to his budget. He said a wage comparison with other similar police agencies showed Linn County was “underpaying these positions.”

“These individuals are very dedicated people who knowingly took a job for less money because it needs to be done by the very best,” Yon said. "They make this place function. They are the ones carrying out the mission and my direction of the office. I need to make this happen because I need the very best in these jobs.”

In other business, the commissioners: