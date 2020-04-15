LCSO managers get pay raises

Salary increases for Linn County Undersheriff Paul Timm and six Sheriff’s Office captains were approved Tuesday by the Linn County Board of Commissioners.
The undersheriff’s pay will now range from $6,567 per month for the first step up to $8,489 per month after step six.
Captain’s salaries will range from $5,979 per month for the first step to $7,727 per month after six steps.
In a written report, Sheriff Jim Yon said the increases were necessary because the upper-level managers were actually earning less money than those they manage because, once they reach the captain level, they no longer qualify for overtime pay.
“A captain is a division commander and is responsible for all activities and personnel in the division. They are on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year,” Yon noted. “They come in early and leave late most days. Their staff count on them to get the work done so they can do their jobs. In my absence, the captains oversee the office.”
Yon said that the undersheriff is responsible for the overall operations of the office.
“Including himself, he is responsible for 189 full-time employees and over 200 volunteers,” Yon said. “He does all the discipline, policy and anything else I need him to do. He acts as sheriff in my absence.”
Yon added, “It has long been known at the Sheriff’s Office that if you take a promotion to captain, you are going to take a pay cut.”
Yon said he started the process of adjusting pay scales a year ago, cutting the deficit of upper management salaries from $9,000 to about $5,000 a year.
Yon said the average captain’s salary in Fiscal Year 2018 was $96,000, while for lieutenants, including overtime pay, it was $101,000.
“It is clear this is an issue with pay equity,” Yon said. “We still have some ground to make up. Adjusting a captain from range 22 to range 42 will increase their salary just enough to get their averages above the lieutenant’s average salary.”
Yon said the move will add $40,000 to his budget. He said a wage comparison with other similar police agencies showed Linn County was “underpaying these positions.”
“These individuals are very dedicated people who knowingly took a job for less money because it needs to be done by the very best,” Yon said. "They make this place function. They are the ones carrying out the mission and my direction of the office. I need to make this happen because I need the very best in these jobs.”
In other business, the commissioners:
• Were told by Planning Director Robert Wheeldon that his staff is working more with customers who are contacting the office by phone, email and internet in light of limited access due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wheeldon said a doorbell and mail slot have been installed. Wheeldon said home inspections continue, but inspectors are calling ahead to ensure no one in the home is experiencing coronavirus infections. “We’re delivering the same services in a different way,” Wheeldon said. “We won’t expire people’s permits at this time, either.” Wheeldon said his office is seeing an increase in permits associated with single-family home activities. He said that may be because people are home and are tackling projects.
• Approved an intergovernmental agreement with the U.S. Forest Service to allow Linn County Parks to continue maintenance of dispersed campsites in the upper Quartzville corridor near Green Peter Reservoir. Linn County Parks will also operate Cascadia State Park in a partnership with Oregon State Parks for the second year, with the intent that the site will eventually be turned over to Linn County ownership.
• Learned that the last year of the 19 cents per $1,000 property tax levy to support the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home construction will be in 2021. If the full 19 cents is levied, there could be a significant amount of excess taxes collected, Treasurer Michelle Hawkins said. The commissioners asked Hawkins to create an estimate of how much money is needed to fulfill the county’s obligation and said that if a small amount of money beyond that amount is collected, it should be used for a needed project at the home. Commissioners agreed that is what local taxpayers wanted when they originally approved the levy.
