Leadership Corvallis is accepting applications for its 2023-24 class.

The program, which just marked its 30th anniversary and has more than 600 alumni, brings together a cohort of likeminded residents interested in impacting their community.

Daylong sessions are held once a month from September through June (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the second Thursday of the month). Topics include health care, government, human services, education, the arts and natural resources. Participants meet community leaders and take field trips to locations throughout the community.

To apply, visit www.leadershipcorvallis.com. For more information, write to recruit@leadershipcorvallis.com.