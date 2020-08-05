Leadership Corvallis looks to increase membership during pandemic

Leadership Corvallis is working on ways to increase membership as well as expand access to its program through an online format made necessary due to the coronavirus.
The group’s board decided unanimously to make its 2020-21 class a virtual cohort. Board member Amy Yardley and the Leadership Corvallis curriculum committee have designed a live, web-based program that will span 10 monthly sessions beginning in September.
Leadership Corvallis is a volunteer, alumni-driven program designed to educate participants on how the community functions and prepare them to take an active role in helping to shape the destiny of the local area.
It offers area residents a chance to learn about a variety of government and nonprofit agencies and businesses in Corvallis and Benton County.
Upon graduation, class participants are encouraged to assume volunteer and leadership roles in the community.
The new online format will provide the class opportunities to connect with leaders across the community and gain a deeper understanding of the business community, local governments and social services.
Participants can expect a mix of live panel interviews, group discussions and small-group breakout chats each month.
Session content will include an abbreviated version of the standard Leadership Corvallis curriculum. Brand-new elements are designed to help emerging leaders understand and navigate the effects of COVID-19, as well as engage in the evolving conversation around racial justice, diversity and equity in the community.
Sessions will be held on the second Thursday of each month (except June, which will be the first Thursday) and begin at 9 a.m. or 1 p.m., depending on the curriculum for that session, and run between one and three hours.
Leadership Corvallis is using this new online model to increase its maximum class size from 26 to 50 and reduce its registration cost from $600 to $50.
Several individuals and organizations have provided scholarship funds to ensure everyone who wants to participate can do so.
For more information and to apply, visit www.leadershipcorvallis.com/apply.
