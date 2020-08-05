Leadership Corvallis looks to increase membership during pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Leadership Corvallis is working on ways to increase membership as well as expand access to its program through an online format made necessary due to the coronavirus.

The group’s board decided unanimously to make its 2020-21 class a virtual cohort. Board member Amy Yardley and the Leadership Corvallis curriculum committee have designed a live, web-based program that will span 10 monthly sessions beginning in September.

Leadership Corvallis is a volunteer, alumni-driven program designed to educate participants on how the community functions and prepare them to take an active role in helping to shape the destiny of the local area.

It offers area residents a chance to learn about a variety of government and nonprofit agencies and businesses in Corvallis and Benton County.

Upon graduation, class participants are encouraged to assume volunteer and leadership roles in the community.

The new online format will provide the class opportunities to connect with leaders across the community and gain a deeper understanding of the business community, local governments and social services.

Participants can expect a mix of live panel interviews, group discussions and small-group breakout chats each month.