League celebrating 100th birthday Tuesday in Corvallis

• The Albany Arts Commission meets at 3:30 p.m. in the Calapooia Room at City Hall.

• The Corvallis City Legislative Committee meets at 4 p.m. at City Hall, 501 SW Madison Ave. and will continue its discussion of priorities for the upcoming legislative session.

• The Corvallis Historic Resources Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. and will hold a public hearing on modifications planned for the Acacia House at 2857 NW Van Buren Ave. Also on the agenda is a presentation from Oregon State University regarding planned modifications on Washington Way.

Wednesday

• The Corvallis Downtown Advisory Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Madison room and will discuss bicycle and pedestrian safety and downtown nuisance and criminal activity.

• The Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a community meeting on plans to move the tennis courts currently at Lincoln Elementary School. The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. at the Tunison Community Room, 365 SW Tunison Ave. The courts are being removed because of the school replacement project at Lincoln

• The Albany City Council meets at 7:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

Thursday

• The Corvallis Civic Beautification and Urban Forestry Department Advisory Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Parks and Recreation Department, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive.

