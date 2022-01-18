League of Women Voters of Corvallis to offer two events

The League of Women Voters of Corvallis will offer two events this month via Zoom.

The league’s annual “Know Your City” program, “Emergency Planning: How Is the City of Corvallis Prepared?” is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19. City Emergency Planning Manager Dave Busby will explain what plans have been made to deal with events such as fire, tsunami at the coast, flood and earthquake. No registration required. The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81389498140, or call in at +1 206 337 9723. The webinar ID is 813 8949 8140.

“Member Meeting: Priorities for 2022” is scheduled for noon Jan. 25. Every year league members discuss priorities for the year ahead. Participants will look at the positions that LWV Corvallis, Oregon and National have that drive the organization’s work. No registration required; join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83323640017?pwd=c3dGTHJ0UDRlRWNwNnZIbjRLaytpdz09, meeting ID 833 2364 0017 and passcode LWV; or call in at +1 206 337 9723, meeting ID 833 2364 0017 and passcode 046000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0