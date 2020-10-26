League of Women Voters selling fruit as fundraiser

The League of Women Voters of Corvallis is holding its annual fundraising citrus fruit sale.
This year the group is selling ruby red grapefruit, juice oranges and navel oranges as well as a combination grapefruit/orange box. Proceeds help pay for league programs, studies, voter service forums and legislative town halls.
The fruit arrives between Dec. 1 and Dec. 10 and can be delivered to a home or business. Delivery personnel will be wearing masks and gloves. Twenty-pound boxes of ruby red grapefruit (16 to 24 pieces), 20-pound boxes of navel oranges (28-44 pieces), 20-pound boxes of juice oranges (32 to 44 pieces) or combo boxes all cost $25, the same price as last year. Orders must be placed by Nov. 15.
To place an order, contact Louise Marquering at lwvclouise@aol.com or use the league website www.lwv.corvallis.or.us. Call Marquering if you have questions at 541-753-0012.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.