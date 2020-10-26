League of Women Voters selling fruit as fundraiser

This year the group is selling ruby red grapefruit, juice oranges and navel oranges as well as a combination grapefruit/orange box. Proceeds help pay for league programs, studies, voter service forums and legislative town halls.

The fruit arrives between Dec. 1 and Dec. 10 and can be delivered to a home or business. Delivery personnel will be wearing masks and gloves. Twenty-pound boxes of ruby red grapefruit (16 to 24 pieces), 20-pound boxes of navel oranges (28-44 pieces), 20-pound boxes of juice oranges (32 to 44 pieces) or combo boxes all cost $25, the same price as last year. Orders must be placed by Nov. 15.