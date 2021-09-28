League of Women Voters set forum on threats to democracy

The League of Women Voters of Corvallis is hosting its annual kickoff meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday. The event will include a forum featuring two state legislators.

State Rep. Dan Rayfield of District 16 and state Rep. Wlnsvey Campos of District 28 in Washington County will discuss mounting threats to American democracy.

Campos recently returned from a Washington, D.C., trip in which she advocated for voting rights legislation backed by congressional Democrats. Rayfield has led state efforts that include same day voting registration and allowing 17-year-olds to vote in primaries.

To join the webinar go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83351757199 or call 1-206-337-9723 and use the meeting ID 833 5175 7199.

League members also will discuss priorities for the year ahead.

