Learning from earthquakes: It's not Just a research endeavor

In Christchurch, development of residential neighborhoods in geologically young sediments with a shallow water table placed them in harm’s way, resulting in significant damage to approximately 15,000 homes and abandonment of entire neighborhoods. You can view those empty lots adjoining the scenic Avon river on Google Earth; it is a sobering sight. Driving through these neighborhoods in February and March of this year, on route to sites that we have been studying through a recent National Science Foundation grant focusing on earthquake-induced liquefaction, my students stared in bewilderment at driveways that led to vacant and overgrown lots, neglected hedges, and the vestiges of lovingly-tended gardens.

Homeowners residing adjacent to our field investigation sites frequently approached us to share their experiences during the four main earthquakes that hit the region a decade ago; their memories of the moment, and the heightened anxiety following each aftershock, were as raw and fresh as if those events had just occurred. Their experiences should not be ignored; we have the time to prepare: