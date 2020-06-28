Learning from earthquakes: It's not Just a research endeavor

Oregon’s rugged coast, lush valleys, and towering mountains provide a beautiful setting for endless recreational opportunities for its inhabitants. It also underscores the awesome and terrible force of a dispassionate Mother Nature. Whereas our neighbors to the north in Washington and to the south in California are reminded more frequently of her seismicity, Mother Nature seems to reserve her wrath for Oregon to a three- to five-hundred-year period based on the painstaking and careful work to document geological records of previous Cascadia Subduction Zone (CSZ) earthquakes.
It is the low frequency of occurrence of the CSZ rupture that has in part contributed to our community’s lack of preparation for the “big one” relative to our neighbors to the north and south. As my students, collaborators, and I work to help address Oregon’s seismic resilience through related research and post-earthquake reconnaissance in such hard-hit areas as Anchorage, Alaska following the 30 November 2018 earthquake or Christchurch, New Zealand during the 2010-11 Canterbury Earthquake Sequence, we are heartened by the awareness, leadership, and dedication of our public agency partners at the Oregon Department of Transportation and the Port of Portland.
The leaders at these agencies, and others, recognize their agency’s role in serving as critical nodes in the network of lifelines that will be critical for bouncing back from what may be largest natural disaster in the history of the United States.
Our research focuses on those practical tasks that can help us to collectively advance our readiness and reduce damage and loss of life through improving the understanding of the ground response to strong shaking and the interaction of the ground with lifeline structures. We study the how our native soils will respond to strong shaking, how subtle changes to construction details can improve the performance of bridges, and how Oregon’s abundant natural resources (e.g., timber) can provide an economically-viable and sustainable means for stabilizing seismically-unstable soils.
Our work uses such energetic field testing methods as controlled blasting to induce signals that tell us how stability is progressively diminished under seismic waves, full-scale testing of bridge foundations, and advanced numerical simulations to capture complicated interactions of the built environment with our geologic materials. In the process, we train the next set of engineers to better serve society to prepare for and mitigate earthquake-induced damage, and become leaders in the public and private sectors.
In our field reconnaissance in Anchorage and the surrounding communities in the cold, dark arctic winter, it was starkly clear that where best construction practices were upheld, damage was light or did not occur. One community northeast of Anchorage, however, did not enforce minimum building codes, and suffered great damage to residential structures. Poor compaction of soil materials below foundations produced significant structural distress to homes — a result of cutting corners or lack of oversight during construction.
In Christchurch, development of residential neighborhoods in geologically young sediments with a shallow water table placed them in harm’s way, resulting in significant damage to approximately 15,000 homes and abandonment of entire neighborhoods. You can view those empty lots adjoining the scenic Avon river on Google Earth; it is a sobering sight. Driving through these neighborhoods in February and March of this year, on route to sites that we have been studying through a recent National Science Foundation grant focusing on earthquake-induced liquefaction, my students stared in bewilderment at driveways that led to vacant and overgrown lots, neglected hedges, and the vestiges of lovingly-tended gardens.
Homeowners residing adjacent to our field investigation sites frequently approached us to share their experiences during the four main earthquakes that hit the region a decade ago; their memories of the moment, and the heightened anxiety following each aftershock, were as raw and fresh as if those events had just occurred. Their experiences should not be ignored; we have the time to prepare:
Consider using “O-HELP” (ohelp.oregonstate.edu), developed at Oregon State University through public agency member contributions to the Cascadia Lifelines Program, to explore the nature and severity of seismic hazards in your community, such as soil liquefaction, subsidence, slope failure, or tsunami inundation. This information could help you quickly decide whether or not to engage a professional to address specific hazards that can pose a threat to your home or business, propose retrofits, or to acquire earthquake insurance. Follow building codes during new construction and renovation. Structurally connect your home to its foundations. Replace your natural gas hookup with an earthquake shut-off valve to prevent post-earthquake fires (some retail for less than $150 — cheap insurance!).
Encourage your neighbors to do the same, since fires spread easily in densely populated neighborhoods. Fund municipal, county, and state initiatives for retrofit critical structures, such as schools, hospitals, and bridges, as well as those supporting our firstiresponders. Volunteer on local city or country committees responsible for emergency planning. Ask tough questions. Anticipate and mitigate. A little planning goes a long way. We do not need to let the lessons learned in other communities go unheeded.
Armin Stuedlein is an associate professor of geotechnical engineering in Oregon State University's School of Civil and Construction Engineering.
