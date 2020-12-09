Lebanon author Carly Newberg shares her experience with an eating disorder in new book

Carly Newberg was sitting in a classroom listening to a lecture when her life started to come into focus.

Newberg, a 2015 graduate of Lebanon High School, was taking a class in family communication during her freshman year at Portland State University. The instructor that day was speaking about eating disorders and the impact they can have on entire families.

“I just felt called out. I felt like he was speaking to me. It was that really uncomfortable feeling where you feel like everyone knows, like there’s a spotlight on you,” Newberg said.

That was the first time Newberg was able to admit that she had a problem. For the past several years, she would reject any concerns which were expressed by her friends or family members.

“I was really blind to it for a long time,” Newberg said. “I felt like the world was against me.

"I didn’t know I was sick. I didn’t know I was struggling.”

She called her mother the day of that lecture and apologized for refusing her efforts to help. But even though Newberg had come to the realization that she had a problem, it would be almost two years before she could really start to address it.