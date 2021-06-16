Lebanon City Council approves budget for 2021-22

The Lebanon City Council on June 9 approved a budget of just over $73.5 million for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The total budget, which includes both operating costs and capital spending, is up 16% over the budget for the previous fiscal year. Looking solely at the operations, the budget allocates $39 million for the next fiscal year, an increase of $7.8 million over the previous year and an increase of nearly 25%.
Much of this increased spending is due to an influx of federal funds. The city of Lebanon will receive $3.5 million from the American Rescue Plan. The city also received just under $600,000 in federal funds from the first Coronavirus Relief Act. That money was incorporated in the 2020-21 budget and helped the city manage some of its increased costs during the pandemic.
Another reason for the increase in the budget is the expected return to normalcy following the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020-21 budget was intentionally conservative. For example, the city anticipated reduced property tax collections due to the economic downturn. Looking back, it is now clear that this did not take place and the city’s property tax proceeds were not impacted.
As a result, the city is basing the upcoming budget on normal property tax projections.Total property tax revenue is projected to be up 5% in 2021-22.
Interim city manager Nancy Brewer said the city came through the pandemic in pretty good shape.
“I think in many respects we have financially weathered it pretty well. Oregon doesn’t have sales taxes. Communities that rely heavily on sales taxes, when business shuts down you don’t have that sales tax revenue. That’s not been an issue here at all,” Brewer said.
The city did lose revenue in some ways due to the shutdown. The closure of the Senior Center led to a reduction in program revenue. Traffic and parking tickets were also down as fewer people were driving.
“But those are relatively small shares of our total revenue and on the flip side, the building boom continued. We had higher than expected system development charges and building permits revenue. So all-in-all, not terrible,” Brewer said.
She noted that some community partners were hurt by a decrease in pass-through funds from the city of Lebanon. Decreased travel during the pandemic resulted in fewer funds available from the lodging tax. These funds aren’t part of the city’s operational budget but are used to support local programs, especially the Chamber of Commerce.
The city’s 2021-22 budget adds one full-time employee to the public works department. The city is also going to expand its LINX transit system to include runs to Brownsville and Scio. The city will hire a couple of part-time driver positions to provide that service, Brewer said.
“We’re excited about that and hoping that helps move some people through the valley that don’t have cars or maybe don’t want to drive as much,” Brewer said.
Other items of note from the session on June 2:
• The city has openings on its planning commission and is seeking qualified individuals to fill those positions.
• Councilor Jason Bolen has heard from local business owners who would like to be able to add electric fences as additional security. The current code limits those fences to agricultural uses. Bolen asked city staff to look into revising the code to allow storage companies and perhaps others to use this technology.
• Mayor Paul Aziz led the public meeting. This was Aziz’s first council session since he took a leave of absence for health reasons in March. The June 2 meeting was a hybrid session with some councilors and staff members present at the Santiam Travel Station, and others, including Aziz, taking part remotely.