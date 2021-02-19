Lebanon club plans home improvement sale

“I don’t want to have to do this sale twice,” she joked.

The club is also working to begin its spring and summer youth sports programs. Athletic director Devin Peckfelder said registration for JBO (Junior Baseball Organization) will begin on Friday.

Players can sign up by following the athletics link on the club’s website.

Players sign up for one of three leagues based on their grade level. The cost for Minors (grades 3-4) is $137.50. Juniors (grades 5-6) is $154, and Seniors (grades 7-8) is $165.

Players can take part in two free workouts at Lebanon High School. These will be held on Sunday, Feb. 21 and Sunday, Feb. 28, with both workouts starting at 3 p.m.

Player evaluations will be held March 6 at Lebanon High School. After those evaluations, players will be assigned to a team.

Peckfelder said game schedules are still being put together but should be completed in the next couple of weeks. He said the first coaches meeting has already been held but more coaches are needed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.