Lebanon council race a study in contrasts

“Jobs, more opportunities for people to find jobs I think is the greatest need,” Dykstra said. ”I think Lebanon is in a unique position. They could easily grow.”

He also thinks there is a need for more housing in the community. He knows that some companies in the past have chosen not to move to Lebanon because they believed there was an inadequate supply of housing.

In addition to those basic concerns, he is also worried about the lack of progress in addressing Lebanon’s homeless issue.

“We need to have some kind of shelter. I’m not sure how we would do that, but there’s a lot of homeless people around town and it’s a shame that winter is coming and they’ve got no place to go,” Dykstra said. “I’m not sure how I can help there … but we need to do something.”

Dykstra is also worried about transportation issues in Lebanon and the condition of some of the main roads.

“I’m concerned about the traffic in this town. We need to do something about the condition of the roads. Some of the streets are in pretty bad shape,” he said.

Beck sees his youth as an asset in the race, not a liability.