Lebanon council race a study in contrasts

LEBANON — The two candidates vying for the open Ward 1 seat on the Lebanon City Council offer voters a clear-cut choice between youth and experience.
Wayne Dykstra, 76, is a retired minister who grew up in Lebanon and returned to town in 2013 after three decades of church work in other locales.
Zach Beck, who turned 18 on Oct. 8, is a Lebanon High School senior who works at Spirit Halloween in Albany's Heritage Mall.
Dykstra believes that his education and experience can benefit the city.
“I did my doctoral studies in leadership development and I think maybe I can offer some help to the city of Lebanon,” said Dykstra.
He is a firm believer in the importance of planning ahead and does not want to be in a situation where the council is simply responding to problems after they occur.
“I’m always future-casting, trying to figure out where we’re going to go and how we’re going to get there,” Dykstra said.
He has served as a board member for the Oregon Christian Convention and Emmanuel Christian Seminary. He is also a past president of the Lebanon Genealogical Society and is currently on the board of the Lebanon Museum Foundation.
Dykstra believes increasing employment opportunities is the number one task facing the city.
“Jobs, more opportunities for people to find jobs I think is the greatest need,” Dykstra said. ”I think Lebanon is in a unique position. They could easily grow.”
He also thinks there is a need for more housing in the community. He knows that some companies in the past have chosen not to move to Lebanon because they believed there was an inadequate supply of housing.
In addition to those basic concerns, he is also worried about the lack of progress in addressing Lebanon’s homeless issue.
“We need to have some kind of shelter. I’m not sure how we would do that, but there’s a lot of homeless people around town and it’s a shame that winter is coming and they’ve got no place to go,” Dykstra said. “I’m not sure how I can help there … but we need to do something.”
Dykstra is also worried about transportation issues in Lebanon and the condition of some of the main roads.
“I’m concerned about the traffic in this town. We need to do something about the condition of the roads. Some of the streets are in pretty bad shape,” he said.
Beck sees his youth as an asset in the race, not a liability.
“I’m a younger person and something that’s been made very clear to me is that I think about things different from an older person and might have a different view or concept that I think would be very key to the city to get new blood in,” Beck said.
Beck said he was motivated to enter public service by the example of his grandfather, Ray Weldon, who is a former member of the Lebanon City Council.
When asked what is the biggest issue facing the city of Lebanon, Beck pointed to two concerns. The first is the city water bills.
“The water bill is extremely high in this town. They’re not even billed correctly to the citizens. It doesn’t make any sense,” Beck said.
The second issue he sees is the financial priorities and practices of the current city leadership.
He believes that in certain areas the city is spending too much and in other areas, too little. As an example of overspending he pointed to increases in the city’s costs for legal representation.
“There’s been a steady increase in the city lawyer’s paycheck,” Beck said, adding that he has looked into what other communities of this size spend and he believes Lebanon is paying too much.
He would like to see funding increased for the Lebanon Public Library and the justice department, including the municipal court.
Beck would also like to see the Lebanon City Council hold more public meetings. Before COVID-19 pushed city meetings online, the council met in one public session per month at the Santiam Travel Station.
“I’d like to change that to multiple meetings a month so more people can come more often and have more chances to speak their mind,” Beck said.
He also thinks these meetings should be held at the library and not the Santiam Travel Station.
