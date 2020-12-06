Lebanon couple whose baby girl starved plea to manslaughter

A Lebanon couple have pleaded no contest to second-degree manslaughter regarding the death of their infant daughter, who they failed to provide adequate food and medical care for.

Kristian Ray Lee, 24, and Shantell Ann Marie Swiercz, 24, entered their pleas on Dec. 1 and are scheduled to be sentenced in Linn County Circuit Court on Friday.

Sandra Lee died at the age of seven weeks on March 29.

Per terms of the negotiated settlement, Lee and Swiercz each have agreed to a sentence of more than six years in prison, according to court paperwork.

The 75-month prison stint is the mandatory minimum term for second-degree manslaughter. Lee and Swiercz will have to serve every day of their sentence, and will not be eligible to earn time off for good behavior or to enroll in alternative incarceration programs.

Lee and Swiercz were each initially charged with first-degree manslaughter, but pleaded to the lesser-included offense.

The Lebanon Police Department investigated the case, and Lee and Swiercz were both arrested and charged in late April.