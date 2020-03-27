Lebanon court adopts temporary general order (March 27)

The Lebanon Municipal Court on Thursday issued a temporary general order regarding the COVID-19 public emergency.

The order is effective immediately and will remain in effect until further order of the court.

All people now on the jury panel for the court are relieved of duties for the next 60 days. All jurors 60 years of age or over, with any compromised health condition or caring for a loved one with such a condition will be relieved upon request; requests can be submitted at 541-258-4909.

All arraignment appearances by out-of-custody defendants will be postponed. All appearances on criminal matters will be postponed. All active bench warrants will be served with cite-and-release provisions at the discretion of the arresting officer. Standard bench probation community service/compensatory service/work crew deadlines are extended 60 days.

The 30-day diversion eligibility period for driving under the influence of intoxicants is extended for 30 days. All general conditions for probation are extended 60 days. All pending traffic appearances can be handled in writing or by calling 541-258-4909. New citations for criminal arraignment shall appear in court as ordered on the citation or as rescheduled by the court.

Court staff can extend payment contracts for the next 60 days; extensions can be requested at 541-258-4909. Payment plans can be set up. Any defendant whose driving privileges have been suspended for nonpayment of fines can have the suspension lifted by resuming payments or completing a payment agreement by calling 541-258-4909.

