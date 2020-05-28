Lebanon Farmers' Market opens for the season

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Lebanon Farmers’ Market launched its season May 21 at its downtown location

Hand washing stations were in place at both entrances and the familiar blue tape was stuck to the asphalt to help customers keep a proper distance from others. All of the vendors and some of the customers wore face masks, but the mood was festive on the blustery spring afternoon.

“A lot of people are looking forward to getting back to regular, as regular as we can be with the social distancing aspect of everything,” said Chris Bayne, the manager of the Sweet Home and Lebanon farmers’ markets. “All of us are really amped up to get started again and get things going again. It’s a little different at first, but once we get a few markets under our belt I’m sure everybody will get used to a new routine.”

Bayne said the distance between booths was increased to 10 feet. This resulted in a fewer available spaces at this year’s market in Lebanon. With only 15 spots available, Bayne said the decision was made to emphasize produce and preference was given to the vendors who have been at the market the longest.

“We’re trying to strictly stick with produce. No crafts or anything of that nature,” Bayne said, adding that the music and community booths are not up at this time.