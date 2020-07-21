Lebanon FD reports additional life vest loss

Efforts by the Lebanon Fire Department to convince people to return the free life vests available for community use have not been successful. If anything things have gotten worse.
The department reported last week that 14 of the life vests provided for people using the city's swimming spots, were missing. This week, the department announced on Tuesday that a total of 24 have gone missing.
"Our stock at Station 31 has been completely depleted," the department said in a statement. "At this rate, we estimate that we will be entirely out of life jackets by Aug. 7."
People are free to use the life vests for recreation after filling out a waiver. Free rentals last for the day and vests are supposed to be returned but that hasn't been the case this summer. The jackets, which are red and stamped with the department's logo, seem to be going home with the borrowers.
The vests were paid for through a grant from the local chamber of commerce and help from the community but additional vests must be paid for out of the fire department's operational budget.
And even if funding was not an issue, time is.
"Our turnaround time to get new jackets in service is upwards of eight weeks," the department said. "Even with funds available, we simply won't be able to get life jackets back in service before the summer winds to a close. Please help us, help you."
The department is asking people not to leave the city's parks with the life vests and to please check their homes and boats for borrowed vests. There is no penalty for returning the vests. Borrowers can return vests to any of the three kiosks or the main station at 1050 W. Oak St.
