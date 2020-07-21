Lebanon FD reports additional life vest loss

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Efforts by the Lebanon Fire Department to convince people to return the free life vests available for community use have not been successful. If anything things have gotten worse.

The department reported last week that 14 of the life vests provided for people using the city's swimming spots, were missing. This week, the department announced on Tuesday that a total of 24 have gone missing.

"Our stock at Station 31 has been completely depleted," the department said in a statement. "At this rate, we estimate that we will be entirely out of life jackets by Aug. 7."

People are free to use the life vests for recreation after filling out a waiver. Free rentals last for the day and vests are supposed to be returned but that hasn't been the case this summer. The jackets, which are red and stamped with the department's logo, seem to be going home with the borrowers.

The vests were paid for through a grant from the local chamber of commerce and help from the community but additional vests must be paid for out of the fire department's operational budget.

And even if funding was not an issue, time is.