Lebanon fire causes $50,000 in damage to downtown shopping center

A fire at a downtown Lebanon shopping center on Saturday night caused an estimated $50,000 worth of damage, though it was quickly brought under control by the Lebanon Fire District, according to a news release.

The blaze was reported at about 6:15 p.m. at the Old Town Mall, 743 Main St. The building was partially occupied at the time of the fire, and people from two separate businesses escaped unharmed, the news release states.

An employee in one of the stores reported hearing a loud pop come from a store that shares a common wall. He went outside to investigate and noticed interior lights in the Amber Moon clothing store flickering and popping. Shortly afterward occupants noticed smoke in the building and called 911.

Firefighters who first arrived reported smoke filling the main hallway of the building and light smoke pushing from the roof where it intersected with exterior walls. LFD responded with 25 personnel on 13 vehicles and received mutual aid from Albany, Sweet Home, Brownsville and Scio fire departments.

LFD Division Chief Jason Bolen said in the news release that crews had to force entry to the common hallway of the 7,500-square-foot structure to determine which of the seven units inside was on fire. “Our first arriving crews did a great job of quickly locating the fire and getting it knocked down,” Bolen added.

Firefighters were on the scene in just more than three minutes from the time of the dispatch, and they stayed at the property for more than two hours. No injuries were reported.

“Our investigators will take it from here and try to determine the fire’s cause and origin,” Bolen said, in the news release. The Lebanon Fire Investigation Team is made up of career and volunteer firefighters, as well as a few specially trained Lebanon Police Department officers. The team is called in when a fire’s cause cannot be easily determined by firefighters on the scene.

Due to the age of the building there were no requirements for automatic fire sprinklers or commercial fire alarm systems, which likely could have helped reduce the damage significantly.

