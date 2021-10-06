Lebanon Fire District has new ag, slash burning permits

The Lebanon Fire District announced a new permit process for both agricultural and slash burning operations as well as any special burns that might be requested. The permits are free and required by the district to conduct agricultural or slash burns, according to a press release from the district.

Fire Marshal Jason Bolen said the new permit process is a way for the district to know who is burning what, when they plan to burn it, and whether it will be done in a safe area and manner.

The district said permits are rarely denied, adding that the new process will improve communications between itself and those wanting to avoid frequent false fire alarms from burning. Under the new process, firefighters will have access to see which permits are active and where, and also have contact information for permit holders if needed.

“We will also notify our dispatch center of the information so that they can ask more detailed questions if they receive a hostile fire phone call from the public,” Bolen said. “Overall, it’s an improvement in the services we offer to our citizens.”

Open burning permit applications are available on the LFD website and must be submitted at least two business days prior to the desired permit start date. For more information about open burning visit www.lebanonfire.org.