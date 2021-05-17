Lebanon Fire District responds to two structure fires at once on Sunday

The Lebanon Fire District responded to two structure fires simultaneously on Sunday afternoon, one of which was started by a resident using a weed burner to eliminate weeds, according to a news release from the agency.

The fires split LFD’s resources and stretched the agency thin. Other mid-Willamette Valley agencies helped out at the scene and with taking further calls for service in the Lebanon area. Medical calls, including a cardiac arrest, kept coming in during the fire responses.

No one was hurt in the fires.

The first fire was reported at 1:54 p.m. on Sodaville Cut-off Road. A house caught on fire while a resident was trying to control weeds. Flames from a vegetation control fire, started by a weed burner got out of control, climbed up the home and fund a way into the substructure of the roof, working its way to the peak of the house.

“Due to the constructure and design of the house, there were multiple void spaces making it difficult for firefighters to find the seat of the fire,” the LFD news release states.