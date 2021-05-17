Lebanon Fire District responds to two structure fires at once on Sunday

The Lebanon Fire District responded to two structure fires simultaneously on Sunday afternoon, one of which was started by a resident using a weed burner to eliminate weeds, according to a news release from the agency.
The fires split LFD’s resources and stretched the agency thin. Other mid-Willamette Valley agencies helped out at the scene and with taking further calls for service in the Lebanon area. Medical calls, including a cardiac arrest, kept coming in during the fire responses.
No one was hurt in the fires.
The first fire was reported at 1:54 p.m. on Sodaville Cut-off Road. A house caught on fire while a resident was trying to control weeds. Flames from a vegetation control fire, started by a weed burner got out of control, climbed up the home and fund a way into the substructure of the roof, working its way to the peak of the house.
“Due to the constructure and design of the house, there were multiple void spaces making it difficult for firefighters to find the seat of the fire,” the LFD news release states.
The second fire, on Burdell Boulevard, came in at 2:10 p.m. That blaze was extinguished without incident. According to the news release, there is a large transient population in the area that have caused issues with that particular building and surrounding buildings in the past.
LFD urged residents to be extra cautious while using an open flame around structures. “As the weather gets hotter and drier this summer, it will be increasingly important to maintain a defensible space around homes and buildings as the threat of wildfire increases,” the news release states.
Sweet Home, Albany, Brownsville and Tangent sent apparatus to the Lebanon area to assist with the Sunday blazes. More than 40 personnel responded to the fires.