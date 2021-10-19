Lebanon firefighters challenged by house fire

Lebanon firefighters struggled to put out a fire that blazed through a house Thursday night.

An alleged kitchen fire at 37635 Rock Hill Drive was reported by a resident on Central Avenue at around 9:07 p.m. According to a news release from Lebanon Fire District, fire officials believe the fire had been burning for a significant amount of time when the resident called it in because of the heavy involvement throughout the two-story building.

Lebanon fire crews were on the scene in less than six minutes from the time of the call. When firefighters arrived, a resident was trying to extinguish the fire with buckets of water from an above ground swimming pool.

The man trying to put out the fire was evaluated by paramedics and determined to have suffered mild smoke inhalation. There was no need to transport him to the hospital.

According to the news release, the home and its contents were a complete loss and initially valued at $325,000. Twenty-one personnel on 11 fire apparatus responded. The Tangent Fire District provided one water tender and two personnel.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}