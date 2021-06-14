Lebanon firefighters rescue dog from canal

Public safety workers rescued a stranded dog Sunday evening from the Albany-Lebanon canal behind the Lebanon Rite Aid store.

Citizens Lucas Kledziniski and Riley Swanson were walking by the canal when they noticed the dog stranded on a piling support of the railroad trestle between Main and Park streets. The Lebanon Police Department was called; the department contacted the fire district at 8:16 p.m.

Firefighters arrived shortly after and determined personnel would need to enter the water to rescue the dog, who appeared to have an injured front leg. A rescue unit was dispatched so firefighters could don protective dry suits, personal flotation devices and helmets before entering the water. Two additional firefighters were staged on the canal bank beneath the Park Street bridge to act as downstream safeties should a rescuer be carried away by the waters.

Lieutenant Michael Maynard and engineer Corey Knipstein crossed the canal to reach the dog, who was cold and wet, but friendly. They secured the dog with a webbing strap around its chest, and it was carried to a waiting police patrol car, where it was scanned for a microchip (it did not have one) and transported to the River’s Edge Pet Medical Center in Albany for an evaluation.