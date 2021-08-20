Lebanon firm explains silica leak

Entek officials have identified the problem that led to Thursday’s silica leak in Lebanon as a plugged transfer line.

The leak occurred at 6:30 p.m. and led later in the evening to a shelter-in-place recommendation for a 10-block area surrounding the company on Hansard Avenue on the west side of town.

The plugged transfer line, Entek officials said in a press release, was moving precipitated silica from a holding silo to the plant. Due to the clogged line the silo holding the precipitated silica pressurized and was blown out of the top for a short period of time.

The event only lasted a few minutes, Entek officials said, but due to high winds the precipitated silica was blown off the property for several blocks. The issue was quickly taken care of and the Entek engineering team is implementing measures to ensure this type of event will be avoided in the future, the press release states.

Precipitated silica is refined beach sand and often used in common household items such as toothpaste, animal feed and certain types of food products such as cake mix. The Entek statement emphasized that the silica released was not crystalline silica, which has been known to be harmful.

