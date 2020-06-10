Lebanon High announces plan for graduation

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lebanon High School has announced its plans for commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2020.

The traditional graduation ceremony was not possible because of social distancing requirements imposed by the state following the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The event will take place over three days, June 16-18, with students coming to the campus on their assigned day.

Graduates are asked to park in the stadium parking lot and report to the reader board/Senior Rock at their scheduled time wearing their cap and gown. Graduates should have received an email notifying them of their scheduled time. Each graduate will be allowed to bring up to five guests to the ceremony.

The graduates will proceed through four separate stations to celebrate commencement. They will begin by signing the Class of 2020 Rock.

Graduates and guests will then be able to take informal pictures in front of the Warrior Wall Art on the face of the Bud Page Activity Center. Graduates are asked to bring their own camera or cell phone for this event.