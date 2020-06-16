Lebanon High holds individualized commencement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Courtenay Miller, one of 11 valedictorians in the Class of 2020, crossed the stage and received her diploma on Tuesday afternoon at Lebanon High School.

Had this been a typical year, she would have had to make a speech. But in this highly atypical year, she simply celebrated with a few classmates and her family.

Miller said it would have felt weird to give a speech after not having seen most of her fellow graduates for more than three months. But she did have one message she wanted to share.

“I wish them all the best and I know we’re going to do great things,” said Miller, who received an academic scholarship to attend the University of Oregon, where she will major in biology.

Lebanon High began awarding diplomas on Tuesday and will continue the process on Wednesday and Thursday. Each graduate has been scheduled a specific time to attend the ceremony with a select group of family members.

Each graduate stops at separate stations as part of the ceremony. They begin by signing the Class of 2020 rock and taking pictures in front of the Bud Page Activity Center.