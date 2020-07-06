Lebanon man accused of sex crimes

A Lebanon man was accused of sex crimes in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon.
Jerrod Page Gregory, 29, was charged with first-degree sex abuse and first-degree unlawful sexual penetration.
The crimes alleged happened on or between Wednesday and Thursday, and the victim was a female who was incapable of consent by reason of mental incapacitation or physical helplessness.
The Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.
