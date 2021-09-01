Lebanon man arrested after shooting pellet gun

A Lebanon man has been arrested on several charges following an incident involving a high-powered pellet gun.

The Lebanon Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in teh 2200 block of Chelsea Way at about 3:47 a.m. on Tuesday.

No one was harmed in the incident, though a projectile narrowly missed a police sergeant’s head, according to an LPD news release.

The 911 caller described a bedroom window being shot at with some type of bullet. A patrol sergeant was inspecting the damage to the window inside the Lebanon residence when a second shot came through the glass near the sergeant’s head.

Additional officers responded and located “projectiles” inside the residence. Lebanon Police detectives investigated neighboring houses and police say they contacted Daniel Aaron Brewer, who admitted to firing two rounds from a high-powered pellet gun through the neighbor’s window.

He was taken into custody without incident and lodged on suggested charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, reckless endangerment, and menacing.

Brewer has a prior conviction for first-degree burglary and felony firearms possession stemming from a 2015 case.

Anyone with further information about this case should contact Detective Timothy Trahan at 541-258-4318.

