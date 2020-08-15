Lebanon man held in domestic incident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Lebanon man is in custody after an investigation of an alleged domestic violence incident.

Cory Lynn Gerig was taken into custody Thursday at his place of employment after an investigation into an Aug. 6 incident at 900 West D St. Lebanon Police responded at 11:58 p.m. to a report of a domestic disturbance at the house and contacted the victim at Lebanon Hospital.

The victim said that Gerig, 43, her live-in boyfriend, had pistol-whipped her. Gerig is facing assault in the fourth degree, strangulation and weapons charges. The victim has not been identified.

Gerig, who is a convicted felon, is not allow to possess firearms. Following Gerig’s arrest a search warrant issued for the residence on West D Street uncovered three home-made silencers. A second search at another location in Lebanon yielded additional weapons, with a total of nine firearms and the three silencers being seized.

Lebanon Police said that they have had more than 20 contacts and calls for service that have involved Gerig.

