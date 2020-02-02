Lebanon man killed in Saturday wreck on I-5 in Salem

A Lebanon man was killed in a crash on Interstate 5 in Salem on Saturday morning, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.

David Thaler was 67.

The crash happened at about 8 a.m. on I-5 northbound near milepost 251, about three miles south of the Highway 22 interchange, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

According to the news release, preliminary investigation revealed that a Chevrolet Silverado pickup, operated by Eduardo Mendoza, 29, of Salem, was headed northbound when for unknown reasons it struck a Chevrolet S-10 pickup that was traveling slowly on the shoulder. Thaler was the driver of the Chevy S-10.

The impact of the crash sent both vehicles off the roadway and onto the grass shoulder.

Mendoza was not injured.

One lane of I-5 northbound was closed for approximately six hours due to the wreck.

OSP was assisted by the Salem Fire Department, ODOT and Falck Ambulance service.

