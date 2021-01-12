Lebanon man pleads guilty to double murder

Richmond had been scheduled for an 11-day jury trial starting Feb. 4.

The sentencing hearing will be held at the Linn County Fairgrounds, rather than the Linn County Courthouse, to accommodate social distancing, said Judge David Delsman.

Hopper was Richmond’s ex-girlfriend, and the two had dated on and off for about nine years. At the time of her death, she was dating Jacobs, according to court paperwork.

Two weeks before the murders, Richmond, a former Lebanon Police Department officer, had threatened to kill Hopper and any man she was seeing, according to court documents.

Hopper and Jacobs, an Independence resident, were found shot to death on Feb. 9, 2019. That same day, Richmond boarded a flight from Eugene to San Francisco. The next day, Richmond was detained in San Diego when he presented his passport to a customs officer as he was preparing to enter Mexico on foot.

In 2002, while still a Lebanon Police Department officer, Richmond was involved in a SWAT team standoff in Lebanon after he reportedly threatened to commit suicide.

He was ultimately not charged in the incident, the Albany Democrat-Herald reported at the time, because prosecutors determined he had only presented a threat to himself.