Lebanon man sentenced to four years for burglary

A Lebanon man was sentenced to more than four years in prison after he pleaded no contest to a charge of first-degree burglary in Linn County Circuit Court last week.

David John Slack, 36, faced charges of second-degree assault and third-degree assault in the case, but those were dismissed as part of the plea deal during a sentencing hearing on Thursday.

The crimes occurred at an occupied dwelling near Lebanon on Nov. 24 and were investigated by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

The accuser listed on the assault charges was a female.

Slack will be on post-prison supervision for three years.

