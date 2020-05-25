Lebanon man sentenced to six years for sex crimes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Lebanon man pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted first-degree sex abuse and was sentenced to more than six years in prison last week.

Jeffrey Nelson Reed, 44, entered his pleas on May 19 in Linn County Circuit Court.

The crimes occurred in September and the victim was a girl under the age of 14. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Reed was initially charged with three counts of first-degree sex abuse in December. He pleaded guilty to the lesser charges as part of a negotiated settlement.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0