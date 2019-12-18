Lebanon mayor recovering after spinal surgery

Lebanon Mayor Paul Aziz is recovering from spinal surgery and expects to be able to fully resume his duties in the new year.
Aziz has not attended the two most recent public sessions of the Lebanon City Council on Nov. 13 and Dec. 11. Jason Bolen, the council president, led both of those meetings.
The City of Lebanon released a statement Monday afternoon explaining his absence. Aziz wrote:
"I recently had major spinal surgery from which I am currently recovering at home. The surgery was successful, and the doctor is pleased with my progress and healing thus far. As a part of my continued recovery, my doctor has ordered specific precautions over the coming weeks. One of these precautions prohibits me from using my wheelchair at this time, which unfortunately also prohibits me from attending events for the time being.
"Since the surgery I have been, and will continue to be, carrying out my duties as the Mayor of Lebanon. I would like to express my gratitude to Council President Jason Bolen for attending public events and meetings in my place during my recovery.
"I am fully involved in all aspects of my position as Mayor, including preparing the Council agenda, meetings via teleconference, and working on the selection process for the City Manager position. I cherish the Lebanon community and my role as Mayor, as well as all of the support I have received from residents."
Aziz also stated that he continues to be involved in the annual Cascade Christmas Lights project and he encouraged the public to visit the display. He is also maintaining his work leading the Lebanon Museum Foundation.
Aziz has lived in Lebanon since 1997 and was first elected mayor in 2012. In addition to serving as mayor, he operates Paul's Computer Repair Services.
Aziz concluded his statement with a look ahead:
"I am excited to share my progress and full recovery soon! I look forward to seeing you all when I am back out in the community in the Spring. Thank you to those who have expressed concern and well wishes. I wish you all a wonderful, safe holiday season and a happy new year!"