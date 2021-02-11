Lebanon parents protest delay

LEBANON - Lebanon Community Schools held its first in-person board meeting in nearly a year Thursday night at the Santiam Travel Station. Outside the meeting room, a group of parents and students protested the district’s decision to delay in-person instruction until March 8.
Becky West, a mother of two elementary school students, helped organize the peaceful protest.
“We just feel like it’s important enough for all the families that are struggling and all the families out there who want to know why we keep pushing it back when it’s recommended by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and OHA (Oregon Health Authority) that you go,” West said.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, encouraged schools to reopen in her comments during a briefing at the White House on Feb. 3.
“There is increasing data to suggest that schools can safely reopen and that safe reopening does not suggest that teachers need to be vaccinated,” Walensky said. “Vaccinations of teachers is not a prerequisite for safely reopening schools.”
In a letter to parents explaining the district’s decision to push back the return to classroom instruction for elementary students from Feb. 16 to March 8, Superintendent Bo Yates stated that this was an opportunity for teachers and staff members to receive their vaccinations.
West said the past year has been very difficult for parents.
“We want these kids back in school. Us as parents, we’re doing our best but we are not like the teachers. That’s definitely their area,” West said.
“We’ve been trying our best. Our teachers have been wonderful. It’s just that I know we are so far behind.”
Amanda Cowdrey is the mother of a first-grade student who has two younger siblings.
“Distance learning is very difficult with two toddlers and if I try doing something to keep them engaged, brother gets distracted because he wants to do it. It’s a balancing act,” Cowdrey said.
Pamela Nelson is anxious to finally have her daughter, Emerson, go to in-person kindergarten. It was her frustration with the decision to push back that start date that led her to attend Thursday evening’s protest.
“For me, it was the commitment to a Feb. 16 date and then a change of that date to March with no real explanation other than ‘We needed our teachers to be vaccinated.’ I believe that my child deserves more of an explanation than that and an apology. She was so excited to go to school February 16 and I had to be the bad guy and tell her she didn’t get to go,” Nelson said. “I’m struggling to teach her at home with a toddler and the rest of my commitments. It’s very difficult.”
School board chair Tom Oliver said the board is listening to the community’s concerns, even if that did not result in parents’ preferred outcome.
“I want my kid back in the classroom as much as everybody else but our obligation as the board and as district leadership is to balance what’s in the best interest of the district overall. That’s a tall order,” Oliver said.
Oliver agreed with West’s concern that some students are increasingly falling behind. He thinks the district may have to take some extraordinary steps to help students make up this growing gap.
“I’m more concerned about what we’re going to do in June, July and August — when we have more control — than these next couple of weeks,” Oliver said. “When we look at the numbers of where our students are, we have to come up with a plan to get those students caught up. District leadership has been working on that very diligently and I think something addressing kids individually is what it’s going to take.”
Oliver said he was “extremely confident” that the district will resume in-person instruction for elementary and middle school students on March 8. Lebanon High School is scheduled to resume in-person instruction on March 15.