Lebanon parents protest delay

West said the past year has been very difficult for parents.

“We want these kids back in school. Us as parents, we’re doing our best but we are not like the teachers. That’s definitely their area,” West said.

“We’ve been trying our best. Our teachers have been wonderful. It’s just that I know we are so far behind.”

Amanda Cowdrey is the mother of a first-grade student who has two younger siblings.

“Distance learning is very difficult with two toddlers and if I try doing something to keep them engaged, brother gets distracted because he wants to do it. It’s a balancing act,” Cowdrey said.

Pamela Nelson is anxious to finally have her daughter, Emerson, go to in-person kindergarten. It was her frustration with the decision to push back that start date that led her to attend Thursday evening’s protest.