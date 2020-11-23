Lebanon police, LINE, arrest suspect on drug-dealing charges

The Lebanon Police Department, assisted by the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team, arrested a suspect on drug-dealing charges after serving a narcotics-related search warrant on a home in the 2700 block of S. Seventh Street on Friday.

C.J. Lutz, 34, was arrested on suspicion of delivery of heroin and methamphetamine, possession of heroin and methamphetamine, first-degree criminal mistreatment and first-degree child-neglect.

The search warrant was executed shortly before noon on Friday, and Lutz was taken into custody without incident.

According to an LPD news release, dealer amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl, digital scales, packaging material, drug paraphernalia and cash were seized from the residence.

The news release states that LPD has had numerous contacts with Lutz, including arrests, disturbances and narcotics-related calls.

Investigation into the case is ongoing and those with information should contact Detective Timothy Trahan of the Lebanon Police Department at 541-451-4318.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0