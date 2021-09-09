Lebanon resident helped with 9/11 recovery effort

Bob Thomas flew across the country from his home in Myrtle Point to New York City on Sept. 16, 2001 — five days after the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center.

He traveled with a 40-person Forest Service Incident Management team to help with the recovery effort, receiving donations of supplies for first aid workers and distributing them where they were needed.

“It was a little scary at first because we weren’t sure that we weren’t gonna get attacked again,” said Thomas, now retired and living in Lebanon. “Everybody was on high alert and you’re away from your family. But after a couple of weeks you got used to it.”

Thomas had never been to New York City, and even with far fewer people on the streets than usual, it seemed incredibly chaotic compared to his quiet home in Myrtle Point.

He was the deputy chief for logistics at a warehouse on Pier 37, receiving donations of necessary supplies for first aid workers and distributing them to four supply stations on each corner of the pit where the World Trade Center once stood. For 30 days, he made sure there were enough air masks, hard hats, gloves, shovels and boots to go around.

