Lebanon’s ENTEK acquires battery separator division

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

ENTEK separators are used in auto batteries, golf carts, and a wide range of industrial applications, and also in for products that require high energy or high voltage systems such as secondary batteries in portable devices and primary batteries in critical systems.

The company has other strategic initiatives underway including the expansion of its Indonesian manufacturing site, investment in specialty films at its Oregon campus, expansion of ENTEK’s equipment division and collaboration and investment at the Britishvolt gigafactory site in the UK.

In a lead-acid battery there are a number of lead plates that alternate between positive and negative. The plates must be kept from contacting each other but still allow the free flow of ions from the positive to the negative. The separators are a membrane, a film product made of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene, which protects the lead plates from touching each other while allowing ionic flow.

Clint Beutelschies, vice-president of global sales, said the acquisition represents a strategic investment for ENTEK, which has been expanding around the world in recent years. He said the Japanese company had been a longtime industry competitor that made not only PE, but also AGM, a product that ENTEK did not previously market.