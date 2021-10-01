Lebanon’s Sherm & Fay Sallee named to 4-H Hall of Fame

Fay Sallee of Lebanon and her husband Sherman, who passed away in March, are among 16 people who will be honored for lifetime achievements and contributions to 4-H. The National 4-H Hall of Fame ceremony is slated for Oct. 14 in Washington D.C.

“We are proud to honor and recognize the outstanding individuals who are the Class of 2020 Laureates for the National 4-H Hall of Fame,” said Jeannette Rea Keywood, chair of the National 4-H Hall of Fame Committee. “These individuals have touched the lives of many people, from 4-H staff and colleagues to thousands of 4-H volunteers and members throughout the nation.”

Hall of Fame honorees are nominated by their home states, the National 4-H Council, the National Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals or the Division of Youth and 4-H, the United States Department of Agriculture/National Institute of Food and Agriculture based upon their exceptional leadership at the local, state, national and international levels.

The honorees will be presented with a National 4-H Hall of Fame medallion, plaque and memory book during the ceremony. The Hall of Fame was established in 2002 as part of the Centennial Project of the National Association of Extension 4-H Agents in partnership with the National 4-H Council and the 4-H National Headquarters of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture.