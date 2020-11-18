Lebanon school district proposes to build new preschool

The plan is to have a morning session and an afternoon session for two separate cohorts of preschoolers. Each of the four classrooms will serve between 16 and 20 students. Each classroom will be staffed by a teacher and one or two adult instructional assistants.

Yates said the preschool will be operated in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam.

School Board member Mike Martin asked which funds would be used to pay for the construction costs for the preschool. Yates said the high school building program is currently finishing up construction of a duplex and the profits from that sale are expected to be more than sufficient to cover the cash costs of the preschool.

Because the property is zoned for public use and a preschool is an allowed use, the application simply requires an administrative review before the Planning Commission.

During the online session, School Board members also received an update on the district’s construction excise tax. William Lewis, the director of business services, said the district has reached an agreement with Linn County for the collection of this tax on new construction permits which fall under the county’s jurisdiction.