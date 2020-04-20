Lebanon Strawberry Festival canceled

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Lebanon Strawberry Festival has filled the streets of the city that friendliness built every summer since 1909. This year, the streets will remain empty.

On Monday, the Strawberry Festival board announced that the event would not go on for the 111th time amid uncertainty surrounding the current stay at home order issued by Gov. Kate Brown. The order--Stay Home, Save Lives--is part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, an illness responsible for more than 40,000 deaths nationwide.

"As the summer months approach, our focus needs to be continuing any and all safety measures to prevent the spread of the virus and rebuilding our community by following the Governor’s Stay Home Save Lives Order," a statement from the board read. "It is uncertain when the required social distancing and restrictions on mass gatherings will be lifted and due to the size of the event, we must consider the greater good."

According to board chairwoman Cindy Kerby, the festival, originally scheduled for June 4, draws around 40,000 people to Lebanon over three days.

The decision, she said, was not made lightly and included input from the city's mayor, police chief, the fire marshal and the city manager.