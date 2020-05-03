Lebanon streets shut down, homes evacuated for suspicious device

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Roads were closed, neighbors were asked to leave their homes and a safety perimeter was established around North Eighth Street on Sunday afternoon as the Lebanon Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious device.

After the item was rendered safe by an Oregon State Police bomb unit, it was determined to be a “magnet fishing” device, according to an LPD news release.

At about 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the “zero” block of North Eighth Street to the home of a recently deceased resident, the news release states.

Family members were removing the personal effects of the resident and found a strange looking item that they believed was possibly a bomb.

When officers arrived, they found a container with an orange cord sticking out in a back porch area. Also present near the item were a long galvanized pipe, a glass pint jar containing some steel shot, a glass pint jar with what appeared to be black powder, and another jar with a green unknown substance and the word “boom” written in capital letters on the side.

The OSP bomb squad arrived at about 4:30 p.m. The policemen evaluated and collected the device and rendered it safe.

Area roads were reopened at about 5:10 p.m.

The incident is considered closed, but those with information about the case should contact Sgt. Klint Sheets at 541-258-4320.

Kyle Odegard

