Lebanon veterans' home has third death from COVID-19

Widespread and strict lockdown protocols remain in place at the facility.

Since the opening of the home in 2014, every veteran resident who has passed away has been honored with the “Walk of Honor” in recognition of their service to the United States. Typically, staff, residents and family would line the halls to salute and pay their last respects, according to the Facebook post.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, adjustments have been made to this tribute. Staff have been invited to line the sidewalks outside the building, maintaining appropriate social distancing, while the deceased is escorted to waiting transportation, draped with a burial flag and a handmade quilt from Quilts of Valor, the Facebook post states.

Staff fold the burial flag 13 times in accordance with honor guard standards and present it to a family member. Multiple precautionary sterilization measures are taken to protect against the spread of the virus, according to the Facebook post.

“The Walk of Honor is the last form of respect we can offer to honor our veteran and their family,” Fitzpatrick said. “In these unprecedented times, traditions are more important than ever. We will continue to ensure our brothers and sisters in arms receive every honor they deserve while following public health guidelines.”