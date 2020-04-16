Lebanon vets home reports two more COVID-19 deaths; three new cases in mid-valley

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed two more lives and infected three more residents in the mid-valley.

Both of the latest COVID-19 fatalities were residents of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, according to information posted on the facility’s Facebook page.

The home has had 21 confirmed cases of the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus and currently has two active cases, officials said in a Thursday afternoon Facebook post. Another resident was declared to have recovered from the disease on Thursday, for a total of 13 surviving patients.

The deceased veterans' names have not been released.

Benton County has two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 27 cases with four deaths, according to Oregon Health Authority data released on Thursday. The most recent fatality was a 74-year-old woman who died Tuesday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. County officials reported Thursday that four Benton residents are currently hospitalized with the disease.

Linn County has one new case of COVID-19, raising the county’s total to 54 with six deaths. All six fatalities have been residents of the veterans’ home in Lebanon.