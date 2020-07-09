Lebanon woman gets 11 months for fatal crash

In a brief statement to the court, Carnes’ voice quaked with emotion and she struggled to compose herself. “I feel for the family. … I’m sorry, I’m at a loss for words right now,” Carnes said.

Watson was a 2014 graduate of West Albany High School and a 2017 graduate of Linn-Benton Community College. She worked as a horse trainer.

In imposing her sentence, Kittson-MaQatish said she thought about the case as a mother and grandmother, and said she prayed that her children would come home safe and do no harm in the world.

She said there was nothing she could ever do in the courtroom to bring justice for the Watson family. “Likely, there’s nothing I can do to ease their pain,” Kittson-MaQatish added.

Kittson-MaQatish said that Carnes’ behavior and actions moving forward would say more than words ever could to Watson’s family.

“What you do from here is your decision. This will define you to a degree. I hope you use this tragedy for good. I hope you can help people learn from this,” the judge said.

She hoped the case would spur local families to have conversations with teens around the dinner table about the dangers and risks of driving, and making good decisions behind the wheel.

