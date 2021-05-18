Lebanon woman gets nearly three years for assaults

A Lebanon woman was sentenced to 30 months in prison and five months in jail after pleading guilty to assault charges in two separate cases on Friday in Linn County Circuit Court.

Amber Desiree Lord, 39, pleaded guilty to a charge of third-degree assault in an incident that occurred on March 4, 2020. Per terms of the negotiated settlement, charges of second-degree assault, strangulation, two counts of fourth-degree assault and three counts of harassment were dismissed at her sentencing hearing. The Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.

Lord avoided risking a lengthy prison stint with the plea deal. Second-degree assault is a Measure 11 crime that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of nearly six years in prison.

In a second case, which also was investigated by the Lebanon Police Department, Lord pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault. That crime was committed on Nov. 28.

Two separate women were the victims of the assaults, according to court paperwork.

Lord’s defense attorney, Heidi Sternhagen, did not return a phone call seeking comment about the cases.

Oregon’s online court database indicates that Lord still has an open harassment case in Linn County Circuit Court.

