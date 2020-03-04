Lebanon woman pleads guilty to homicide for death of Albany motorcyclist

A Lebanon woman has pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide regarding a 2018 crash that killed an Albany motorcyclist.

Miranda Carnes, 20, entered her plea during a brief hearing on Wednesday afternoon, and she is scheduled to be sentenced on March 31 in Linn County Circuit Court.

A charge of second-degree manslaughter is scheduled to be dismissed at sentencing, but other details about the negotiated settlement aren’t public at this time.

Carnes admitted to causing the death of Sarah Danielle Watson, 21, a 2014 West Albany High School graduate and a 2017 graduate of Linn-Benton Community College. She worked as a professional horse trainer.

The crash occurred on the afternoon of May 14, 2018.

Watson’s motorcycle collided with a Toyota Prius driven by Carnes at the intersection of Seven Mile Lane and Tangent Drive. Witnesses told detectives with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office that Carnes didn’t come to a complete stop on Tangent Drive and continued east into Watson's path.

The crash reportedly occurred as Carnes was coming home from West Albany High School.

Carnes had been scheduled for a two-day jury trial starting on March 10.

Her defense attorney Arnold Poole has previously said in court that Carnes has no criminal history or even a traffic ticket before this case.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.

