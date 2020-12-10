Lebanon woman sentenced to six years for manslaughter

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Carter was hospitalized in cardiac arrest that day, and he was taken off life support at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland on Feb. 24.

Scott's trial began with jury selection on Nov. 30 and opening arguments were heard on Dec. 1. She was initially charged with first-degree manslaughter, but found guilty of the lesser crime.

Family members asked Wynhausen to impose the maximum sentenced allowed, but he told them that he had limited discretion under the law.

But Wynhausen also lambasted Scott, saying there was a moment where she was fully aware that she had inflicted serious harm to the young boy, but didn’t act immediately on his behalf. Wynhausen told Scott that if she would have acted promptly, she may have saved the toddler’s life. By not doing so, she also has damaged any relationship she will have with her own child.

Scott declined comment when asked by the court if she had anything to say. Defense attorney Kent Hickam said that his client thought that anything she said could be misconstrued so it was best to remain silent.

In an interview on Wednesday afternoon, Hickam said he would appeal the case.