Lebanon woman sentenced to six years for manslaughter

A Lebanon woman was sentenced to more than six years in prison on Thursday afternoon for killing a toddler in her care in February 2019.
Amber Marie Scott, 22, had been found guilty of second-degree manslaughter at the conclusion of her 12-member jury trial at the Linn County Fairgrounds on Wednesday morning.
Asher Benjamin Carter had just turned one-year-old days before his death.
During the sentencing hearing in Linn County Circuit Court, Carter’s relatives spoke about how the crime devastated their family and the aftermath was a “nightmare,” causing them to question their own judgment and distrust others, led to mental health and substance abuse issues, and caused financial hardships.
“It ripped my family to shreds,” said Adriane Weatherford, Carter’s mother. “I will live with this for the rest of my life and I’ll always be thinking about it,” she told Judge Michael Wynhausen.
Her surviving son, she said, misses and asks about his brother.
Scott lived with the toddler’s parents in a Lebanon duplex, as her boyfriend was Weatherford’s brother, and she regularly cared for the boy.
On the morning of Feb. 19, 2019, Carter’s parents left for the day, and Scott, who wanted to go back to bed, tried to get the crying boy back to sleep by pressing his face into her chest for five minutes, according to prosecutor Ryan Lucke. Scott smothered the child, and told investigators that she had used enough force to make her wrist hurt for hours.
Carter was hospitalized in cardiac arrest that day, and he was taken off life support at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland on Feb. 24.
Scott's trial began with jury selection on Nov. 30 and opening arguments were heard on Dec. 1. She was initially charged with first-degree manslaughter, but found guilty of the lesser crime.
Family members asked Wynhausen to impose the maximum sentenced allowed, but he told them that he had limited discretion under the law.
But Wynhausen also lambasted Scott, saying there was a moment where she was fully aware that she had inflicted serious harm to the young boy, but didn’t act immediately on his behalf. Wynhausen told Scott that if she would have acted promptly, she may have saved the toddler’s life. By not doing so, she also has damaged any relationship she will have with her own child.
Scott declined comment when asked by the court if she had anything to say. Defense attorney Kent Hickam said that his client thought that anything she said could be misconstrued so it was best to remain silent.
In an interview on Wednesday afternoon, Hickam said he would appeal the case.
Second-degree manslaughter is a Measure 11 crime. Scott must serve every day of her 75-month sentence, though she will receive credit for time served while she was awaiting trial.
Lucke said the sentencing scheme prescribed by Oregon law didn’t seem fair in this instance. “It doesn’t seem like justice when you consider the circumstances of the case,” Lucke said.
He listed off all the milestones that Carter would never experience, such as birthdays, learning to drive, and high school graduation.
