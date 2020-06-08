Lebanon's Black Lives Matter protest grows

“This community doesn’t see this side of life. There’s not a lot of black people of color here and we are seeing on Facebook people are commenting that racism isn’t real, racism doesn’t happen here, and it does,” Aflatooni said.

She thinks videos such as those which captured the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia and George Floyd in Minnesota are helping some people acknowledge that these problems are real.

“Social media has helped with that. People are seeing it in videos. This has been happening for way too long and maybe Lebanon, because of its demographics, hasn’t seen it, but it’s still there and it’s still happening,” Aflatooni said.

Williamson and Aflatooni are emphasizing a positive approach. Williamson said this is intentional because much of the coverage nationally has been focused on episodes of violence and property destruction.

“We thought it was very important for people in Lebanon to see that people are peacefully protesting and not just seeing everything in the media of people looting and violently protesting,” Williamson said.

They try to keep up this same attitude even when those passing by express their disapproval.