Lebanon's Star Spangled Celebration lights up the night sky

LEBANON — Lebanon was the place to be for fireworks on Independence Day.
The fireworks were set off in Cheadle Lake Park on Saturday night, but in an effort to comply with social distancing guidelines spectators were not allowed in the park. So families claimed parking spots in commercial lots and along side streets all over the south side of town to secure good viewing locations for the show.
People traveled from all over the Willamette Valley to watch the fireworks, which was one of the only displays in the area.
Phillip Sanchez of Philomath brought his children Kaitlyn, 11, Cassidy, 5, and Caleb, 3, to Lebanon to watch the show.
“Everywhere else is not doing it. We wanted to show the kids some fireworks, so we’re here,” Sanchez said.
He typically takes his family to Newport for the Fourth of July, but that community event was canceled this year. Sanchez said Lincoln City was hosting a display, but Lebanon’s event was closer.
He would have preferred his children be able to attend the traditional Star Spangled Celebration at Cheadle Lake Park. That event typically includes games and activities for children as well as musical entertainment on the main stage, along with food vendors and other amenities.
“It’s kind of disappointing, but we’ll take what we can get right now, especially with everything closed,” Sanchez said.
Bonnie Watson came up from Eugene to watch the show. She has family that lives near Porter Park in Lebanon and they gathered together to watch the fireworks from the park.
The fireworks can’t typically be seen from Porter Park, family members said, but the higher display which was provided this year was clearly visible above the neighboring rooftops.
“We came up from Eugene. Eugene canceled theirs. We heard Lebanon was gonna do theirs, so it’s worth the trip. I don’t even think Salem is doing theirs, either. I’m really glad Lebanon’s got a show going on,” Watson said before the show began.
After the show, Watson gave the experience a positive review.
“I loved it. And we got a good spot,” Watson said.
Salem did cancel its traditional Riverfront Park show, but there was a display at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer. Admission to that event was limited to 500 vehicles and according to reports, those spaces sold quickly.
Lebanon residents Glenn and Bonnie Lamora usually attend the Star Spangled Celebration at Cheadle Lake Park. They adapted to the revised plans by parking in the Walmart lot along with dozens of other vehicles.
He brought his 1966 M35A2 cargo truck to serve as a viewing platform and as the location for their family picnic. He served in the United States Army from 1975 to 1990 and the vehicle is a proud reminder of his service.
Bonnie Lamora said she was “very pleased” when she learned that the Strawberry Festival Association was continuing the event, which in the past had been organized by the Lebanon Community Foundation.
Glenn Lamora said he supported the decision to put on a bigger show, which would be more widely visible.
“I was happy to hear they were going to shoot the fireworks a bit higher. That’s always been a problem with this fireworks show. Ever since we’ve been coming here watching them, they’ve always been real low. You’ve got to be really close to see them,” he said.
Chelsey Lamora of Albany attended the event with her parents. She applauded the event and believes it is important to offer these opportunities.
“I have a 3-year-old little girl and I don’t want her to know what life is under quarantine all the time. I’d like her to know what it’s like to get out there, go to a fair or whatever,” she said.
