Lebanon's Strawberry Festival faces uncertainty

Kerby acknowledged that the current outlook for a full public festival in June is grim.

“I’ve spent a lot of time researching other communities and other events. They’re all cancelling. It kind of takes the optimism away a little bit,” Kerby said. “You feel like you’re in limbo because you don’t know. We’re cautiously planning as much as we can.”

One possibility is to delay the festival for a few weeks in hopes that the situation continues to improve. The Strawberry Festival Association will once again be in charge of the Star Spangled celebration on July 4 and it may be possible to combine the two events at that time.

Kerby said the festival is also looking for ways to promote the local businesses who support the event, perhaps by creating virtual vendors.

Court coordinator Andrea Bruce said that despite the uncertainty about the festival, this year’s princesses are excited to get started. The members of last year’s court adjusted their routine to focus on social media and online videos to promote the festival and the community. The 2021 court is ready to build on those ideas, Bruce said.