Lectern (May 20)

Thursday
"Winning in Life: LinkedIn & Interviews – 21 Tips for Success," noon, osualum.com/winning. Free webcast. Alumni presenters Lori Rush, ’78, and Nick Poloni, ’15, offer interview advice and share networking and LinkedIn expertise.
OSU TRIAD Club Zoom talk by Shanon Anderson, noon, https://beav.es/3Nh. OSU’s new associate vice president for public safety and chief of police will speak.
Research seminar, 3:30 p.m., Zoom link https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/94555731151?pwd=RnJ6eVg0ODdzRUpVc0pQbUlIdUV3dz09#success or call 971-247-1195. Meeting ID: 945 5573 115. Rebecca Chuck, deputy project leader, Oregon Coast National Wildlife Refuge Complex; David Thomson, restoration ecologist, USFWS Newport Field Office; and Sam Derrenbacher, wildlife biologist, USFWS Newport Field Office, will be giving a seminar titled “Nestucca Bay NWR: Research and Restoration Intertwine to Save an Imperiled Butterfly.”
"This IS Kalapuyan Land" virtual artist talk, 5 p.m., https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SS3z0fM_TSGA3yvVA2JgSw. "This IS Kalapuyan Land" opened in 2019 as a physical exhibition at the Five Oaks Museum in Portland curated by Steph Littlebird Fogel (Grand Ronde, Kalapuya) and became an online and yard-sign exhibition in 2020. Fogel annotated panels from the museum’s prior exhibit on Kalapuyan peoples, curated contemporary Native artwork into the exhibition and added historical content from OSU's David G. Lewis, Ph.D. (Chinook, Santiam, Takelma, Grand Ronde). Now a group of OSU faculty have collaborated to personalize the exhibition for OSU and bring it to campus and to local research forest land.
Organizing Black Liberation webinar, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_e9HTJfj4TymFJ6ZGOEiUOg. This webcast will feature a panel of students, faculty and alumni whose work and activism is geared towards the abolishment of barriers placed on Black lives. This webcast is moderated by Brandi Douglas. This webinar is part of the We Have Work to Do campaign and the Rest in Power event series. This event is sponsored by the Office of Institutional Diversity, the OSU Alumni Association, and the Division of Student Affairs.
Friday
FST Farm 2 Fork webinar, noon to 12:45 p.m., https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2EB8KY-oSTuDkBXOnXpZtA. “Food Hubbing: Strengthening Connections for Oregon’s Regional Food and Beverage Brokers.”
Tuesday
"Future Forests: Disruptive Forces and Creative Solutions in Natural Resources," 8 to 11 a.m., https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GvokvqdOT82Se7ZqJP8Dfw. Virtual seminar created by the forestry faculties of the University of Helsinki, University of British Columbia and Oregon State University to explore complex questions in a discussion with experts from four continents whose expertise spans technology, business, governance and conservation.
"Asian Americans: Facing Hate, Fighting for Justice and Shaping America: A Conversation with Renee Tajima-Peña and Helen Zia," 1 p.m., https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vH6I6D-QSwGLA9ZCj-LcOQ. Two outspoken activist Asian American women — an award-winning filmmaker and a noted author — speak about anti-Asian racism and misogyny in the current climate of hate, and how they seek to build multiracial, multicultural unity to address white supremacy and sexism. Online discussion moderated by Patricia Sakurai, associate professor of ethnic studies at Oregon State. Presented by OSU Ethnic Studies, the Asian and Pacific Cultural Center, WLC Asian Languages and Cultures, and the Difference, Power, and Discrimination Program.
Wednesday
Robert M. Storm Distinguished Lecture, presented by the OSU Department of Integrative Biology and College of Science, 4 p.m., https://beav.es/Storm21. Kay Holekamp, distinguished professor of zoology, Michigan State University, will present a seminar titled "Selective Forces Shaping the Evolution of Intelligence." Holekamp’s research focuses on mammalian behavioral development, its physiological substrates and its consequences for the adult phenotype. Additionally, her lab researches the selection processes that have favored the evolution of large brains and great intelligence despite the considerable costs of neural tissue. Finally, the lab works on conservation of large mammalian carnivores in African ecosystems.
Thursday
"inQUEERy: queering the sySTEM," 4 p.m., https://bit.ly/3tMXXRK. OSU's Out in STEM is hosting a series of virtual lightning talks given by current graduate students and OSU alumni on subjects which intersect LGBTQ+ identities and STEM.